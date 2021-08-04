Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.95.

ARESF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. 3,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,278. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.30. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

