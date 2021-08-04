Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO Sells $4,492,549.26 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,492,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ARVN stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.23. 281,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,737. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.30.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

