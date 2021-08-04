Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO Sells $4,492,549.26 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,492,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ARVN stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.23. 281,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,737. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.30.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
