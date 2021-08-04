Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Achieves $377.34 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, Arweave has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $377.34 million and $5.84 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $11.30 or 0.00028391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00028731 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

