Ascential (LON:ASCL) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price.

ASCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 445 ($5.81).

LON:ASCL traded down GBX 9.46 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 417.34 ($5.45). 1,069,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,887. The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.56. Ascential has a 52 week low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 407.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39.

In other news, insider Paul Harrison bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

