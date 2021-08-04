ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Achieves Market Cap of $272.92 Million

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One ASD (BTMX) coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD (BTMX) has a total market capitalization of $272.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00060602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00015552 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.47 or 0.00818385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00092056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042195 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Coin Profile

ASD (BTMX) (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD (BTMX) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD (BTMX) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD (BTMX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

