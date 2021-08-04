Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,734 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $95.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

