ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $329.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a $329.68 price target on ASM International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

ASMIY traded up $9.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.15. 531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $331.71. ASM International has a 1 year low of $134.88 and a 1 year high of $367.16.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 23.93%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

