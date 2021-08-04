ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,007.69 ($78.49).

ASC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price target on ASOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 5,750 ($75.12) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 3,900 ($50.95) on Wednesday. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 3,398 ($44.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,631.03.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

