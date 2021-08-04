Aspen Technology (AZPN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Aspen Technology to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $145.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.36. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $97.04 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42.

In other Aspen Technology news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,395,282.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $80,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

