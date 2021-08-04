Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 6.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $3,363,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,963,000 after purchasing an additional 159,119 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZPN opened at $145.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $97.04 and a 12 month high of $162.56.

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.60.

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.60.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,773.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 36.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 974,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,015,000 after purchasing an additional 260,445 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 10.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at $108,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZPN opened at $145.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $97.04 and a 12 month high of $162.56.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.