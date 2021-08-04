Asset Management Advisors LLC Invests $7.12 Million in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Asset Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 524,015 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,000. Lumen Technologies makes up about 5.0% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.60. 1,193,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,079,543. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

