Asset Management Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Asset Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.2% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 238,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 39,261 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 170,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.30. The stock had a trading volume of 94,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,800,561. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.