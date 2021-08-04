AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,358 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of AssetMark Financial worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 18.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 38.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,128,000 after buying an additional 651,218 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $1,905,140. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMK. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of AMK opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,272.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

