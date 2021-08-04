Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues Earnings Results

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

NYSE:AIZ traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,746. Assurant has a one year low of $106.49 and a one year high of $163.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

