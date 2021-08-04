Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $886,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,273,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $53,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

