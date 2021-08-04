Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

ASTE traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 201,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,135. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.36. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASTE. TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

