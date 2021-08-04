AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,368.33 ($122.40).

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

AZN opened at GBX 8,336.57 ($108.92) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £109.44 billion and a PE ratio of 40.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

