AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ ALOT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 21,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,480. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $117.07 million, a PE ratio of 80.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AstroNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 922.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 54,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

