Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $311.98

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 311.98 ($4.08) and traded as low as GBX 296.10 ($3.87). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 303 ($3.96), with a volume of 196,462 shares.

ATYM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 311.98. The stock has a market cap of £417.40 million and a P/E ratio of 8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

In related news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of Atalaya Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05), for a total transaction of £15,500 ($20,250.85). Insiders have sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock worth $3,382,530 over the last ninety days.

About Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.