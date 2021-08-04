Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) Director Acquires C$124,000.00 in Stock

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) Director Alberto Lavandeira purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$868,000.

Shares of Atalaya Mining stock traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$5.55. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694. Atalaya Mining Plc has a 1 year low of C$2.50 and a 1 year high of C$6.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$767.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23.

Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$148.66 million for the quarter.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

