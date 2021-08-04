Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,018 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,790,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,708,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500,605 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,208 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,031,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 55,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 1,669,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 144,885 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.20. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ATRA. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Kristin Yarema bought 32,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $471,091.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,008.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $81,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

