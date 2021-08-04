Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 3,942.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 735,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 717,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 1,087.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 663,814 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 1,895.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 600,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 570,042 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 417.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 406,795 shares during the last quarter. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATNX opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Athenex has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

