Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of ATNX opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Athenex has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 229.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Athenex by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Athenex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

