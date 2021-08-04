Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.58. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 46,042 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Atico Mining from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atico Mining in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.60.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.45 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atico Mining (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

