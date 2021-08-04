Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.49. Atkore has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

In other news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

