Atlantic Securities Lowers The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) to Neutral

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was downgraded by research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 8.57% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.06.
Shares of CLX opened at $164.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.57. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.22.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
