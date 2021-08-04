Atlantic Securities Lowers The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) to Neutral

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was downgraded by research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 8.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

Shares of CLX opened at $164.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.57. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

