Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%.
NASDAQ AY traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.44. 2,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,059. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,433.33%.
About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.
