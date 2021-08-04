Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%.

NASDAQ AY traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.44. 2,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,059. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,433.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

