Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.73

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.73 and last traded at $45.14, with a volume of 494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.85.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $751.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 195.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 2,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $117,517.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,931,833.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $38,747.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,217 shares in the company, valued at $18,000,125.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Atlanticus in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 9.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

