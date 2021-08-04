Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.44

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.44 and last traded at $69.30, with a volume of 45326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.54.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATLKY. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.36.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 29.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.