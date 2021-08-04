Atlas Protocol Trading Up 28.8% This Week (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $902,800.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00048391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00100711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00142495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,680.33 or 0.99677819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.67 or 0.00845728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.