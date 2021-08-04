Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.100-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.39. The company had a trading volume of 582,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,462. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.20.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

