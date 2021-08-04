ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Gap Up to $43.55

Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.55, but opened at $45.07. ATN International shares last traded at $45.07, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ATN International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Get ATN International alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -188.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ATN International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.