Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.22

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 33872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale set a $10.34 price objective on Atos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.69.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

