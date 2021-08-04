Atotech (ATC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Atotech to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Atotech to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ATC opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. Atotech has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of -5.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CL King began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

