Atreca (BCEL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ: BCEL) recently:

7/30/2021 – Atreca had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $27.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Atreca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brookline Capital Management.

7/29/2021 – Atreca had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Atreca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Atreca was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

7/1/2021 – Atreca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Atreca stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.56. 40,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,133. Atreca, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $205.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Atreca by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Atreca by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atreca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Atreca by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atreca by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,490,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

