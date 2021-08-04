AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.200-$-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.77 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATRC. BTIG Research boosted their target price on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,743. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37.

In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 8,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $748,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $302,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,192 shares of company stock valued at $8,284,082. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

