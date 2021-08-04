AtriCure Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,008 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,464% compared to the typical daily volume of 44 call options.

Shares of ATRC stock traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $81.88. 517,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,743. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.58. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $85.37.

In related news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $302,765.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott William Drake sold 38,641 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $3,010,133.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,192 shares of company stock worth $8,284,082 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.89.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

