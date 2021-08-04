AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,007,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 310,302 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.6% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of AT&T worth $144,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,979,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 31,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in AT&T by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 81,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 895,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,205,248. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $199.35 billion, a PE ratio of -89.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

