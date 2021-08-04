AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.450-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $243 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $245.89 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioCodes from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of AudioCodes from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AudioCodes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.40.

NASDAQ:AUDC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.88. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,850. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.12. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.83%.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

