Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

AUPH has been the subject of several research reports. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley purchased 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $614,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 14,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.