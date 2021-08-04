Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.85

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 299678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.