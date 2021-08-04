Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 34.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 151.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 21.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 88.9% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Autohome during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.73.

ATHM stock opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.88 and a 12 month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The business had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

