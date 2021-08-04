Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s share price rose 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.39 and last traded at $44.39. Approximately 12,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 880,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.32.

ATHM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. CLSA cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Autohome by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 45,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Autohome by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Autohome by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,009,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $192,491,000 after acquiring an additional 76,974 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

