Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of ALV opened at $99.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.87. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 73.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.