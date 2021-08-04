Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,228 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $33,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,277 shares of company stock worth $1,862,845. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.21.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $213.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $213.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.91. The company has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

