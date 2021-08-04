Autonio Trading Down 4.1% This Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $481,036.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Autonio has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00047991 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00099127 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00142190 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,744.70 or 0.99862806 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002708 BTC.
- Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.99 or 0.00846731 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
