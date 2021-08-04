AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of AutoZone worth $29,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 88.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 140,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 98,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Wedbush increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,544.84.

In other news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $15.66 on Wednesday, hitting $1,644.45. 3,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,066. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,666.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,499.22.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

