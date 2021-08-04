AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) CFO Kevin P. O’shea Sells 2,000 Shares

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin P. O’shea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00.

AVB stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,823. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $232.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 149,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after buying an additional 107,210 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 609.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,568 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

