AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.910-$2.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.920-$8.120 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $228.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $232.72.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.71.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.