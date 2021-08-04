Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.72. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

